Minor injuries in Llano bus accident

Llano Independent School District officials said an Oct. 14 bus accident resulted in “only a few minor injuries.”

An LISD bus carrying 22 students ranging from elementary through high school was involved in a single-vehicle accident at about 7:05 a.m. near the intersection of Texas 29 and Texas 71 west of Llano.

In a letter to parents, staff, and students, LISD Superintendent Mac Edwards stated that all the children were safely evacuated from the bus and evaluated at the scene.

“Those requiring medical attention were transported to a local hospital,” he stated. “Students not requiring medical attention were transported by Llano ISD officials to their home campuses.”

District staff also contacted parents and families of the students who were on the bus.

“We are very thankful that only a few minor injuries have been reported and that our first responders were quick to respond for the safety of our students,” Edwards added.

The accident is under investigation.

