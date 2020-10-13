Who’s on your ballot?

Highland Lakes voters will notice some differences down ballot, mainly several city council and school board races.

With a couple of exceptions, most municipalities and school districts hold their elections in May, but Gov. Greg Abbott allowed them to move those to the Nov. 3 election due to COVID-19.

Below are the races, from local to national, on Nov. 3 ballots based on where voters live.

BURNET COUNTY

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

Place 3 trustee — Suzanne Brown, unopposed

Place 7 trustee — Mark Kincaid and Tricia Carr

Marble Falls ISD

Place 3 — Mandy McCary and Shelley Brasher

Place 4 — Larry “Coach” Berkman and Justin Craig

City of Bertram

Mayor — Adam Warden, unopposed

City Council (vote for none, one, two or three) — Jean Worrell, Stephanie Fitzsimmons, Kim Allen Klose, and Allen Rodgers

City of Granite Shoals

Place 2 — Bruce A. Jones, unopposed

Place 4 — Steve Hougen, unopposed

Place 6 — Phil Ort and Will Skinner

Place 5 (unexpired term) — Shirley Martin and Libby Edwards

Proposition 1 (vote for or against) — The re-adoption of a local sales tax in the City of Granite Shoals at the rate of one percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

City of Highland Haven

Proposition 1 (vote for or against) — A sales and use tax is adopted within the city at a rate of two (2) percent.

Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

Place 1 — Karen Oustad and Mary Ann Hefner

Place 2 — Dianne Wolfington, Frank Willingham, and Elizabeth Watson

Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 2

Proposition A (vote for or against) — The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 2 at a rate not to exceed two percent in any location in the district.

Burnet County ESD No. 5

Proposition A (vote for or against) — The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Burnet County Emergency Services District No. 5 at a rate not to exceed two percent in any location in the district.

Unopposed county/district races

Precinct 1 Commissioner — Jim Luther Jr. (R)

Precinct 1 Constable — Leslie Ray (R)

Precinct 2 Constable — Garry Adams (R)

Precinct 3 Commissioner — Billy Wall (R)

Precinct 3 Constable — John “Chip” Leake

Precinct 4 Constable — Millicent “Missy” Bindseil (R)

County Tax Assessor-Collector — Sheri Frazier (R)

Sheriff — Calvin Boyd (R)

County Attorney — Eddie Arredondo (R)

District Attorney, 33rd Judicial District — Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee (R)

District Judge, 33rd Judicial District – Allan Garrett (R)

State and national races

State Representative, District 20 — Terry Wilson (R) and Jessica Tiedt (D)

State Senators, District 24 — Dawn Buckingham (R) and Clayton Tucker (D)

State Board of Education, District 10 — Tom Maynard (R), Marsha Burnett-Webster (D), and Trip Seibold (L)

U.S. Representative, District 25 — Roger Williams (R), Julie Oliver (D), and Bill Kelsey (L)

LLANO COUNTY

Llano ISD

Place 1 — Rick Tisdale and Charlie White Jr.

Place 4 — Carlos Strand and Cody Fly

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

Place 3 trustee — Suzanne Brown, unopposed

Place 7 trustee — Mark Kincaid and Tricia Carr

Johnson City ISD

Place 6 — Sarah Allen, unopposed

Place 7 — Cristol Carbary Corpus and Carlette R. Lewis

City of Llano

Alderman (vote for none, one, two or three) — Kelli Tudyk, John Ferguson, Laura Almond, J.R. Decker, and Joshua Oebel

Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

Place 1 — Karen Oustad and Mary Ann Hefner

Place 2 — Dianne Wolfington, Frank Willingham, and Elizabeth Watson

Unopposed county/district races

Precinct 1 Commissioner – Peter Jones (R)

Precinct 1 Constable – Gary Olfers (R)

Precinct 2 Constable – Richard Harris (R)

Precinct 3 Commissioner – Mike Sandoval (R)

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace (unexpired term) – Debra (Deb) Edwards (R)

Precinct 3 Constable – Bill (William) Edwards (R)

Precinct 4 Constable – Joe “Buck” Simpson Jr. (R)

County Tax Assessor-Collector – Kris Fogelberg (R)

Sheriff – Bill Blackburn (R)

County Attorney – Dwain Rogers (R)

District Attorney, 33rd Judicial District – Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee (R)

District Judge, 33rd Judicial District – Allan Garrett (R)

State and national races

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District — Jeff Rose (R) and Darlene Byrne (D)

State Representative, District 53 — Andrew S. Murr (R) and Joe P. Herrera (D)

State Senator, District 24 — Dawn Buckingham (R) and Clayton Tucker (D)

State Board of Education, District 5 — Lani Popp (R), Rebecca Bell-Metereau (D), and Stephanie Berlin (L)

U.S. Representative District 11 — August Pfluger (R), Jon Mark Hogg (D), and Wacey Alpha Cody (L)

COURT RACES

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 — David Newell (R) and Brandon Birmingham (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 — Kevin Patrick Yeary (R) and Tina Clinton (D)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 — Bert Richardson (R) and Elizabeth Frizell (D)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Brett Busby (R), Gisela D. Triana (D), Tom Oxford (L)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Jeff Boyd (R), Staci Williams (D), and William Bryan Strange III (L)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired term) — Jane Bland (R) and Kathy Cheng (D)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Nathan Hecht (R), Amy Clark Meachum (D), and Mark Ash (L)

STATEWIDE

Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright (R), Chrysta Castaneda (D), Matt Sterett (L), and Katija “Kat” Gruene (G)

U.S. Senator — John Cornyn (R), Mary “MJ” Hegar (D), Kerry Douglas (L), and David Collins (G)

President/Vice-President — Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R), Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D), Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L), and Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G)

Early voting is underway and continues through Friday, Oct. 30, for the general election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. For more information on the elections, Llano County residents can check the Llano County Elections webpage and Burnet County residents can check the Burnet County Elections webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com