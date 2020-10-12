Burnet County Democratic Club guests will discuss voter outreach

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20. Guest speakers are Barbara Benjamin-Treviño and the newly seated Burnet County Democratic Party chair, the Rev. Mel Hazlewood. Both promote voter education and outreach.

Hazlewood replaced former Burnet County Democratic Party Chair Marti Pogue, who resigned the position in August. Hazlewood was a lawyer before joining the ministry, working in various staff positions in the Texas Legislature before becoming a lobbyist for the University of Texas System. He is instrumental in Burnet County voter outreach efforts and will discuss ways to get out the vote on Election Day.

The retired United Methodist Church elder lives with his wife, Maurie, in Meadowlakes.

Newsletter subscribers will be provided a link to register for the meeting. Non-members can request an invitation by emailing democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Visit bcdctx.org for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com