Marble Falls Pink Out is Oct. 22

Throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Marble Falls Fire Rescue crew members, including Bobby Amick (left), Evan Blomstrom, Rowan Arnold, Russell Daniell, Josiah Villarreal, and Tommy Crane, are wearing pink. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Pink Out Marble Falls lives on this coming Oct. 22, but this year’s annual breast cancer awareness event has been scaled back because of another disease, COVID-19.

The annual Breast Cancer Month observation hosted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue will still turn the community pink for a day, just without the pink fire truck, ambulance, and police car or the wacky all-pink style show. In July, officials announced they were canceling most of the Pink Out activities due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The pink won’t totally fade away, however.

“We don’t want it to get lost,” said Lynnette Courtney, Marble Falls Fire Rescue administrative assistant.

Everyone is encouraged to wear pink on Thursday, Oct. 22. Participating businesses will decorate their offices in pink as well, all in solidarity with those who are fighting breast cancer.

Pink Out Marble Falls began in 2016 with a day of live music, the Crossroads Guardians of Hope’s pink emergency vehicles, activities for the kids, and the all-pink First Responder Pageant show.

On the day after the Main Street event, Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Marble Falls Area EMS, the Marble Falls Police Department, other local first responders, and the Crossroads Guardians criss-crossed the community to visit people who were fighting cancer or had beaten it.

While this year’s Pink Out Marble Falls cannot be on the scale of previous ones because of COVID-19 restrictions, Courtney said the goal is still the same.

“We just want to show those who are fighting cancer that we’re here for them and this community loves them,” she added. “So, everyone wear pink that day and decorate your offices and businesses in pink.”

