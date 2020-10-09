Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Paul Chapman, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5: sexual assault, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Quintion Lynn Clark, 40, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 3: failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.

Marion Lee Cunningham Jr., 42, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 3: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 2: motion to adjudicate-possession of controlled substance.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 2: motion to revoke-burglary of building, theft.

Christopher Dale Osbourn, 47, of Tow was arrested Oct. 2: harassment.

Tiffany Mae Rains, 37, of Tow was arrested Oct. 1: burglary of habitation.

Corina Rivas, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unauthorized use of vehicle.