FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD: Marble Falls, Burnet, Llano all win

Here are the scores and more from Highland Lakes high school football games Oct. 9.

Marble Falls 55, Travis 0

Marble Falls is now 3-0 after beating Austin Travis (0-2) in the Mustangs’ homecoming game. Gabe Perez and Anayeli Soto were crowned king and queen.

UP NEXT: Marble Falls at Austin McCallum on Thursday, Oct. 15, at House Park Stadium, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd. in Austin. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the MFISD website. Live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com.

Burnet 21, Fredericksburg 6

Burnet is now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district after beating Fredericksburg (4-2, 0-1) in the Bulldogs’ District 13-4A Division I opener.

UP NEXT: Burnet has a bye on Oct. 9. The Bulldogs are at home Oct. 16 against Lampasas with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the BCISD website. Live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on KMPN 95.9 FM.

Llano 49, Comfort 17

Llano is now 6-0 overall and 1-0 in district after beating Comfort (6-1, 0-1) in a District 13-3A Division I road game.

UP NEXT: Llano is at Lago Vista on Friday, Oct. 16, at Lago Vista High School Stadium, 5185 Lohman Ford Road. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

WATCH OR LISTEN: Live radio broadcast starting at 7:15 p.m. on 102.9 KITY FM.

OTHER TEAMS

Faith Academy was on a bye this week.

UP NEXT: Faith at Veritas on Friday, Oct. 16, at 13401 Escarpment Blvd. in Austin. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Smoking for Jesus Ministry Christian School won’t play until Oct. 17. The Eagles are 4-0 on the season.

UP NEXT: Eagles at Williamson County Homeschool on Friday, Oct. 17, at 168 Perry Mayfield Blvd. in Round Rock. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.