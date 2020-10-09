Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 2-8, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Zane Edwards Toney-Fielding, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 2: criminal trespass. Released Oct. 3 on $5,000 bond.

Ricardo Torres, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 2: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Travis David James Barnhart, 19, of Oatmeal was arrested Oct. 3: public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol, evading arrest/detention. Released Oct. 4 on personal recognizance. Released Oct. 7 on personal recognizance.

Marion Lee Cunningham Jr., 42, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 3: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Gerardo Lara-Aspeitia, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Cason Jamar LeBlanc, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4: forgery of government/national government instrument, failure to yield right of way at stop/intersection, no driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Melyssa Michelle Bunting, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 5: possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 7 after posting $3,000 bond.

William Jeff Weathers, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 5: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 6 on $7,000 bond.

Lance Wayne Mann, 60, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6: capias pro fine-failure to control speed, capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, driving with invalid license.

Monti Milton Brunson, 50, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Cody Richard Goodman, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Oct. 8 on $20,000 bond.

Shelton Michael Hermoso, 21, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7: assault on family/household member. Released Oct. 8 on $2,500 bond.

Jeffrey Bernal Mata, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7: bond revocation-illegal dumping.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of dangerous drug.

Miguel Troy Reyna, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 7: parole violation.

Angel Luis Rivera, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 7: indecency with child-exposure. Released Oct. 8 on $25,000 bond.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 33, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 7: possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of financial instrument.

Charlie Dale Haggerton, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 8: bond revocation-theft of material, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Jason Dwayne Johnson, 42, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 8: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Seth Lee Levering, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 8: unauthorized use of vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 8: motion to revoke bond-forgery of government/national government instrument, motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance.

Larry Paul Verret, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 8: possession of controlled substance.