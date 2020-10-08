Burnet County judge to look at health impact of reopening bars

Just after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Oct. 7 that he was handing the authority to reopen bars to county judges, Burnet County Judge James Oakley said he wants to have extensive conversations with local county, city, and health leaders.

Bars can reopen beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14, in counties within Trauma Service Areas where 15 percent or less of the hospitalizations are COVID-19 patients. Burnet and Llano counties are within TSA-O, which includes Austin and has a 3.33 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate as of Oct. 7.

If a county judge allows bars to reopen, the establishments can do so only at 50 percent occupancy.

“I need to verify what the numbers are in the 15 percent threshold,” Oakley said. “I would think all the bars in Burnet County are located within municipalities. If that’s the case, I’m a big believer in local control. I want to reach out to the cities where the bars actually are and work with them.”

Burnet County Local Health Authority Dr. Jules Madrigal noted that, in the county, only Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls keeps COVID-19 patients and “currently only (has) two, but both are not from Burnet County.”

For Jerry Holt, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974 in Burnet, the governor’s announcement is good news. The post’s canteen shut down in March after the initial order to close non-essential businesses but then reopened in early June.

The reopening only lasted a few weeks, as Abbott again ordered bars to close on June 26 after an increase in COVID-19 cases, something the governor and others partly attributed to bar patronage.

The canteen has been closed ever since.

While the Burnet VFW isn’t 100 percent reliant on the canteen to be open to operate, Holt said it’s still a valuable part of the facility.

“It is extra income,” he said. “We have to pay bills.”

Holt is hopeful the VFW will be allowed to reopen its canteen.

Oakley said he is committed to making a comprehensive and informed decision about reopening the bars and what it means from a health standpoint — both physical and financial — before announcing his decision in the coming days.

“I want to study the impact,” he said. “I want to start looking into all that.”

