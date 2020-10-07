CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet wins silver; Marble Falls hosts meet

Marble Falls High School runner Shay Johnson was the first Mustang to cross the finish line at Mustang Stadium on Oct. 3. He was 11th in 16 minutes 58.2 seconds. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

In a District 19-4A preview, Burnet High School won silver medals at the Jarrell Invitational on Oct. 1. Jarrell High School’s course is the site of the district race, which is Oct. 26.

The boys were paced by Hudson Bennett, who won the race in 16 minutes 28 seconds. Andy Urista was third in 17:29, Carlos Olvera Leon placed seventh in 18:12.

The Lady Dawgs also placed second overall led by Rose Flores, who captured the individual silver medal.

BURNET FINISHES

Boys (3.1 miles)

1, Hudson Bennett, 16:28

3, Andres Urista, 17:29

7, Carlos Olvera Leon, 18:12

12, Moses DeLuna, 19:02

22, Will Lewis, 20:23

25, Matthew Silva, 20:38

28, Diego Chavira, 21:19

Girls (2 miles)

2, Rose Flores, 13:36

15, Brynn Holland, 14:41

17, Autumn Stires, 14:45

19, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:56

25, Zoe Nicholl, 15:23

26, Lainey Rye, 15:31

27, Juliana Suazo, 15:32

Middle school boys (2 miles)

1, Victor Aviles, 11:55

9, Caleb Breeding, 14:21

11, Adler Goehring, 14:42 (personal record)

13, Isiah Montemayor, 15:19 (personal record)

15, Andrew Resendez, 16:09 (personal record)

17, Matthew Resendez, 16:49 (personal record)

18, Chance Ullmann – 16:54 (personal record)

Middle school girls (2 miles)

All runners set new personal records

4, Halle Maxwell, 13:55

6, Marissa Aviles, 14:31

7, Mya Calderon, 14:39

8, Leslie Camacho, 15:08

10, Sydney killebrew, 15:40

12, Maira Carreon, 16:10

15, Ella Schooler, 16:25

17, Cora Everett, 16:37

18, Grace Duran, 16:43

19, Mayson Elliot, 16:47

25, Caera Stees, 17:18

30, Ava Rojas, 18:50

MARBLE FALLS INVITATIONAL

The Marble Falls High School cross-country team hosted its invitational meet Oct. 3. The boys finished seventh overall out of 20 teams; the girls were 13th out of 15 teams.

MARBLE FALLS FINISHES

Boys (3.1 miles)

11, Shay Johnson, 16:58.2

12, Samuel Valdez, 17:13.3

15, Austin Flores, 17:19

27, Jett Zurita, 17:38.1

33, Javier Castro, 17:59

Girls (3.1 miles)

39, Alexandra Ellis, 22:11.1

42, Mila Dueshop, 22:51.8

43, Sayra Salazar, 22:51.9

46, Lindsay Randolph, 23:41.6

47, Jennifer Arreguin, 23:43.2

jfierro@thepicayune.com