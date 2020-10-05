Halloween fun in the Highland Lakes

Social distance is a field of zinnias at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls. Keeping reading for other fall and Halloween events in the Highland Lakes. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Halloween in the Highland Lakes will look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still on.

Local organizations and cities are doing their part to ensure a good time while keeping people safe.

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first Halloween in the Park from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. The free event is for ages 13 and younger.

The department asks that families pre-register online for a 30-minute trick-or-treating time slot.

Once inside the park, families will stay in their vehicles and go from vendor to vendor to collect treats, play quick games and activities, and enjoy the costume contest photo booth. Children can get out of their vehicles to take a photo in their costume, and a winner will be announced the next day.

“2020 has been a year of canceled events, and we wanted to do something special for the Highland Lakes,” city recreation coordinator Monique Breaux said. “The city of Marble Falls is hosting a Halloween in the Park event because we want the community to know that recreation and family opportunities are available throughout these difficult times.”

Organizers expect 300 families to participate. Vendors include religious and civic groups and nonprofits.

Vendors will be set up 10 feet apart, and booths will have hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to wipe down surfaces. Games and activities will be created with social distancing in mind, and treats will be presorted and pre-packaged. Vendors aren’t allowed to give baked or homemade treats.

“This event was designed to create a safe environment for families to enjoy an annual community event,” Breaux said. “We want the community to think of Johnson Park as their trick-or-treating destination of the future. Instead of families inundating neighborhoods, they can join together in the park and have a good time while enjoying treats from vetted vendors.

Vendors are still needed. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250 for more information.

Other ghoulish Halloween events include:

Harvest of Fall Fun

The fall festival at Sweet Berry Farm, 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls, is now through Nov. 8. The farm is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed Wednesdays. Read more about the festival on 101HighlandLakes.com.

Admission and parking are free. You pay per activity. The Harvest Fall Festival is home to the famous Texas Maze, but it’s just one of the many things to do on the farm.

Of course, lots of pumpkins are ready to go home with you.

UNDEAD Dash

This fundraising run is Saturday, Oct. 24, at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. in Burnet. The event is hosted by Burnet High School Project Graduation 2021.

Registration starts at 1 p.m., and running events begin at 2 p.m. The fundraiser features a 1K fun run, a 5K, music, snacks, Kona Ice, face painting, and more. Those participating in the 1K pay $15, while runners in the 5K pay $25.

People can register online. Call Stacy Bennett at 830-798-5809 for more information.

Llano River Pumpkin Float

The Pumpkin Float is 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, on the shores of Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive in Llano. The event features lighted jack-o’-lanterns floating down the Llano River, pumpkin carving and stacking and other games, live music, and more.

Halloween at the Fire Hall

The Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department, 610 Birch Lane, is holding its Halloween at the Fire Hall starting at dark on Oct. 31. Contactless candy giveaway. Drive up and pick up pre-packaged bags of treats, fire safety tips, and popcorn.

Fall-O-Ween

First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls, is holding its Fall-O-Ween for families from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Face coverings required.

Marble Falls VFD Haunted House

The Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department‘s fourth annual haunted house at the station, 606 Avenue U, is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. This family-friendly haunted house is free to attend.

Granite Shoals trunk-or-treat

Trunk-or-treat at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals, is 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Free family event. The city was organizing a three-day Tremble on the Trail event, but due to a lack of volunteers, it is now a one-night trunk-or-treat. Organizations are needed to purchase candy to distribute to trick-or-treaters. Call City Hall at 830-598-2424 for more information.

