Burnet County Republican Women meet Oct. 8

Tom Maynard of the State Board of Education. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Guest speaker is Tom Maynard of the State Board of Education.

Also in attendance will be Chief Justice Jeff Rose of the Texas Third Court of Appeals.

Members are asked to bring items to stock the Highland Lakes Pregnancy Resource Center’s Baby Boutique, including video monitors, wipe warmers, Bumbos with trays, diaper bags or backpacks, 2t coats for girls and boys, no-touch thermometers, wipes, and Walmart gift cards.

Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome. RSVP to Gail Teegarden at gailteegarden7@gmail.com.

The club is looking for community volunteers for election projects. Contact Mary Jane Avery at 409-781-5000 or mjavery@swbell.net.

The Burnet County Republican Women meet the second Thursday of the month