Burnet County Republican Women meet Oct. 8

10 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Tom Maynard

Tom Maynard of the State Board of Education. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Guest speaker is Tom Maynard of the State Board of Education.

Also in attendance will be Chief Justice Jeff Rose of the Texas Third Court of Appeals.

Members are asked to bring items to stock the Highland Lakes Pregnancy Resource Center’s Baby Boutique, including video monitors, wipe warmers, Bumbos with trays, diaper bags or backpacks, 2t coats for girls and boys, no-touch thermometers, wipes, and Walmart gift cards.

Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome. RSVP to Gail Teegarden at gailteegarden7@gmail.com

The club is looking for community volunteers for election projects. Contact Mary Jane Avery at 409-781-5000 or mjavery@swbell.net.

The Burnet County Republican Women meet the second Thursday of the month

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , , ,

You Might Like

ON THE AGENDA FOR WEEK OF OCT. 5: Highland Haven, Double Horn, Marble Falls EDC

7 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Granite Shoals pauses deer program due to lack of volunteers

7 hours ago by: Jennifer Fierro

Pre-sales of first 100 Gregg Ranch homes start in December

3 days ago by: Alex Copeland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *