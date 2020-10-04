FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD: Marble Falls wins, Faith loses

Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games Oct. 2.

Marble Falls 34, Elgin 33

The Mustangs are now 2-0 after beating Elgin (0-1) in a pre-district game on the road.

MARBLE FALLS HIGHLIGHTS

The Mustangs’ defense held Elgin to 27 yards of total offense in the second half after the Wildcats got 231 yards in the first half for a 25-13 lead at intermission.

Marble Falls senior fullback Hayden Hoover had 13 carries for 59 yards and three touchdowns, junior running back Robert Adame had 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, and senior fullback Rio Suarez had three carries for six yards and a touchdown.

The Mustangs had 265 rushing yards, and all of their touchdowns were on the ground.

UP NEXT: Mustangs host Austin Travis Early College on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. It’s Marble Falls’ homecoming.

WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the MFISD website. Live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com.

San Marcos Academy 40, Faith Academy 38

The Flames are now 1-1 after the road loss to San Marcos Academy (1-1).

UP NEXT: Flames have a bye on Friday, Oct. 9.

Burnet (3-2) had a bye

UP NEXT: Bulldogs travel to Fredericksburg on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Battlin’ Billies Stadium, 1107 Texas 16 South in Fredericksburg.

WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the BCISD website. Live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on KMPN 95.9 FM.

Llano (5-0) had a bye

UP NEXT: Yellow Jackets host Comfort on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Yellow Jackets Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano.

WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the LISD Facebook page. Live broadcast starting at 7:15 p.m. on 102.9 KITY FM.