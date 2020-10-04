FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD: Marble Falls wins, Faith loses
Here are the scores from Highland Lakes high school football games Oct. 2.
Marble Falls 34, Elgin 33
The Mustangs are now 2-0 after beating Elgin (0-1) in a pre-district game on the road.
MARBLE FALLS HIGHLIGHTS
- The Mustangs’ defense held Elgin to 27 yards of total offense in the second half after the Wildcats got 231 yards in the first half for a 25-13 lead at intermission.
- Marble Falls senior fullback Hayden Hoover had 13 carries for 59 yards and three touchdowns, junior running back Robert Adame had 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, and senior fullback Rio Suarez had three carries for six yards and a touchdown.
- The Mustangs had 265 rushing yards, and all of their touchdowns were on the ground.
UP NEXT: Mustangs host Austin Travis Early College on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. It’s Marble Falls’ homecoming.
WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the MFISD website. Live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com.
San Marcos Academy 40, Faith Academy 38
The Flames are now 1-1 after the road loss to San Marcos Academy (1-1).
UP NEXT: Flames have a bye on Friday, Oct. 9.
Burnet (3-2) had a bye
UP NEXT: Bulldogs travel to Fredericksburg on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Battlin’ Billies Stadium, 1107 Texas 16 South in Fredericksburg.
WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the BCISD website. Live broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on KMPN 95.9 FM.
Llano (5-0) had a bye
UP NEXT: Yellow Jackets host Comfort on Friday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Yellow Jackets Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano.
WATCH OR LISTEN: Live stream of the game available on the LISD Facebook page. Live broadcast starting at 7:15 p.m. on 102.9 KITY FM.