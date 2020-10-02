Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 22-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 22-28, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 48, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22: hindering apprehension or prosecution of known felon.

Billy Roy Haggerton, 52, of Llano was arrested Sept. 22: failure to appear/bail jumping.

David Wayne Hashaw, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24: evading arrest/detention with vehicle/watercraft, driving with invalid license.

Matthew Douglas Jones, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Louis Zeno Lawrence, 63, of Llano was arrested Sept. 22: evading arrest/detention.

Richard Gene Matlock, 30, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26: blue warrant-parole violator.

Jessie Ray Mungia, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24: probation violation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Nathan Ray Peoples, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 23: driving while intoxicated.

Daymon Isaac Pritchard, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 26: public intoxication.

John Carlos Rodriguez, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 22: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Robert L.E. Williams, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27: engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of building.