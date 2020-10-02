Kayak anglers throwing down on the Highland Lakes

A.J. Morrow of Kingsland is one of many kayak anglers participating in the Lonestar Throwdown tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Kayak anglers are converging on the Highland Lakes for the 2020 Lonestar Throwdown tournament Oct. 10 with more than bragging rights on the line.

Participants can fish Lake Buchanan, Inks Lake, and Lake LBJ for cash winnings, prizes, a chance to choose the lake for next year’s competition, and the Lonestar Throwdown Cup.

Of course, it’s not just about competing.

“What’s great about kayak tournaments is the camaraderie,” said Highland Lakes angler A.J. Morrow of Kingsland. “It’s guys that have been doing it for years, and there are guys that come out and it’s their first time, but they make it super easy on you where nobody’s judged, everybody just gets along.”

Everyone gets along within their regions, that is. This largemouth bass kayak angling tourney features competitors from across Texas, each representing their own region.

The regions are North, Central, East, West, and South. The combined totals from the top five anglers from each region will determine the top Texas region. That region will then pick the lake for the 2021 Lonestar Throwdown.

The tournament, and kayak angling in general, is just a great excuse to get outside and have fun.

“Especially these days during the pandemic, this is the ultimate way you can get outdoors and still social distance,” Morrow said. “You can still go out with your buddies, and you’re fishing but you’re not on the same boat where you’re getting close all day. You can just meet up at the ramp and unload your kayak and go out and fish with your buddies, and you’re not over one another.”

Pre-fishing is open until 7 p.m. Friday night before the tourney. There will be a captain’s meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, both at Scott’s Landing, 100 Scott Drive in Tow.

On that Saturday, anglers can start fishing at 7 a.m. with lines out of the water by 3 p.m.

For more details, check out the tournament website or follow its Facebook group or event page.

alex@thepicayune.com