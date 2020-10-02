Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 39, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25: criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 26 on $7,500 bond.

Jessie Ray Mungia, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 25: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Trevor Alan New, 21, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Yarene Garcia-Lopez, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 26: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ivan DeJesus Espinosa Sr., 43, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 27: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Austin Michael Krause, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 28: parole violation.

Cody Andrew Taylor, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28: burglary of coin-operated/collection machine, possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 1 on $20,000 bond.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 26, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 29: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 29: driving while intoxicated.

Savannah Jo Hatchett, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29: obstruction/retaliation, terroristic threat against peace officer.

Joshua Jake King, 44, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29: assault on family/household member, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Carlos Mejia-Muyuc, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 29: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

William Sots-Majia, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 29: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

David Tindle, 34, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29: unlawfully carrying weapon, theft of property. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Doris Helen Ballard, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30: possession of controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Victoria Escamilla Dodson, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 30: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 30: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $9,500 bond.

Savannah Jo Hatchett, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30: driving with invalid license.

Mauricio Maldonado, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Homero Israel Rojas, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1: illegal dumping. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Reynaldo Suarez, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 1: reckless driving.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 1: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.