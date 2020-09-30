Marble Falls Area EMS Fish Fry is Oct. 7

With less revenue coming to the Marble Falls Area EMS, the semi-annual fish fry fundraiser is more important than ever, said the organization’s operations director, Kevin Naumann.

“Our call volume has been down because of COVID-19,” he said. “Our reimbursements are down in general.”

The Marble Falls Area EMS Fish Fry is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. The eatery hosts the event twice a year: once in October and again in March.

Dinners cost $10 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. The restaurant is only accepting cash or checks.

The pandemic has forced organizers to make slight changes for this event. Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, seating is limited to 75 percent of a restaurant’s capacity. Naumann said he anticipates more people will choose the takeout option due to this.

The day of the fish fry, to-go diners should call the cafe at 830-693-2344 or 830-693-2444 to place their order. When they arrive at the restaurant, they can pay for the meals and have them delivered curbside.

Those dining in can purchase tickets at the door.

“Coming out to support us is so important,” Naumann said.

Marble Falls Area EMS Capt. Stephanee Holland agreed.

“We’re out here daily taking care of our community and helping our community,” she said. “The fish fry is important to our nonprofit organization because it allows us to give back to our community. It helps fund the training of our people because we’re helping our community.

“When I go to the fish fry, I feel overjoyed at the support the community gives us and helps support our organization to be there for our community,” she added. “It’s very joyful to see the community come out and support us.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected non-profit organization and local businesses alike, even the Blue Bonnet, Naumann noted. The popular diner shut down for a few weeks in the spring and then opened in early summer at limited capacity. Still, owners Lindsay and Dave Plante decided to follow the tradition of hosting the fish fry fundraiser the way former owners and Lindsay’s parents John and Belinda Kempner established decades earlier.

“They could have easily said no,” Naumann said. “They’re stepping up and helping us out.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com