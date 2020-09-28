CROSS COUNTRY: Burnet and Marble Falls

Burnet High School's Andres Urista was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line and the Bulldogs’ lone medal at the Gatesville Invitational on Sept. 26. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet High School runner Hudson Bennett was third in the Class 6A division of the McNeil Invitational on Sept. 25 at Old Settler’s Park, site of the state meet. Bennett, who finished in 15 minutes 57 seconds, was invited to compete at the event because he qualified for the state meet in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cross-country team ran at the Gatesville Invitational on Sept. 26. The boys were fifth overall, while the girls came in sixth. Andres Urista was third in 17:44 and the team’s lone medalist.

UP NEXT

Jarrell Invitational at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Jarrell High School, 1100 FM 487 in Jarrell. It’s the site of the district meet.

BURNET FINISHES

Boys (3.1 miles)

3, Andres Urista, 17:44.0

25, Moses DeLuna, 19:55.5

30, Will Lewis, 20:54.9

31, Devin Patterson, 21:02.2

37, Mathew Silva, 21:37.9

43, Diego Chavira, 22:18.3

Girls (2 miles)

21, Rose Flores, 13:59.3

30, Zoe Nicholl, 14:45.8

32, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper, 14:45.9

34, Autumn Stires, 14:49.6

39, Lainey Rye, 15:15.3

40, Brynn Holland, 15:28.1

42, Juliana Suazo, 15:32.3

48, Caroline Rojas, 15:51.2

49, Halaina Rojas, 16:24.2

51, Dani Montalvo, 17:15.6

MARBLE FALLS AT ROUND ROCK MCNEIL

Marble Falls High School’s Alexandra Ellis and Mila Dueshop are on their way to the finish line at the Round Rock McNeil Invitational Sept. 25. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School cross-country team competed at the Round Rock McNeil Invitational on Sept. 25. The boys finished second overall, while the girls were fifth.

MARBLE FALLS FINISHES

Boys (3.1 miles)

6, Sam Valdez, 16:52

8, Austin Flores, 16:55.4

10, Shea Johnson, 16:59

11, Eric Nickowski, 16:59.9

16, Bryce Atkinson, 17:21.6

Girls (3.1 miles)

17, Alexandra Ellis, 22:18

18, Mila Dueshop, 22:25

26, Sayra Salazar, 22:53

30, Lindsay Randolph, 23:38

36, Jennifer Arreguin, 24:06