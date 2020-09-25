Rifles, Racks & Deer Tracks moves outdoors, adds virtual component

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center’s popular fundraiser Rifles, Racks & Deer Tracks is still on for Oct. 24, and tickets are now available.

Tickets are $50 each or $600 for a table of eight and can be purchased online. You can also purchases chances to win a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 all-terrain vehicle as well as a number of rifles. Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five.

The Children’s Advocacy Center provides trauma-informed care to child victims of abuse or violent crimes and their non-offending family members. The center depends on donations and fundraisers to offer the services across a five-county area.

This year’s Rifles, Racks & Deer Tracks is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, outdoors at Haley-Nelson Park, 1624 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

Lora Cheney, the center’s development coordinator, said big tents will be set up at the park and the event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“There will be temperature checks at the door. People should bring a mask,” Cheney said. “If they don’t have one, we’ll have some. And, we’ll have hand sanitizers. Southern Grace is catering, and we’re going to serve all the food in takeout containers.”

Crow Brothers Auction Services will conduct the live auction of at least a dozen items, and the 45-plus-item silent auction will be done via cellphone texting.

“The Crow Brothers are very entertaining and lively,” Cheney said. “The live auction is entertainment. We’ve been doing the silent auction via text for three years. You bid on your phone. You get a text if you’ve been outbid. It’ll send a congrats if you’ve won. You pick it up on your way out.”

Those who wish to support the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center but do not want to attend an in-person event can take advantage of a virtual component of this year’s Rifles, Racks and Deer Tracks. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call 512-756-2607 or visit the webpages above for more information.

