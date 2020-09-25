ON THE AGENDA: Llano County Commissioners Court, Burnet City Council

Discussion of the emergency medical services contract and the Indigent Health Care Program Services for Llano Hospital will be discussed in executive session when the Llano County commissioners meet Monday, Sept. 28.

The Burnet City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 29, will hold a special meeting for a public hearing and action on a preliminary and final plat for 12 acres at Louise Lane and County Road 100.

Monday, Sept. 28

9 a.m.

LLANO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

Second floor, Llano County Courthouse

801 Ford St. in Llano

The meeting is open to the public and not streamed online. Anyone attending must wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, even though the county was recently exempted from the statewide mandate. The exemption does not cover government buildings.

Included on the agenda are:

an update on COVID-19 response

discussion and possible action concerning burn ban

accepting resignation of Ron Abshier from Emergency Services District No. 2 board effective immediately

memorandum of understanding between county and Friends of the Llano Library

Tuesday, Sept. 29

3 p.m.

BURNET CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

Council Chambers, Municipal Airport

2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Council chambers closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. To attend by Zoom, go to zoom.us and enter Webinar ID: 852 7340 7620 #, password: 885867 #. Use the “raise your hand feature” to address the council during the public speaking period. To attend by phone, call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and use the same ID and password.

The council will conduct a public hearing regarding a preliminary plat for 12 acres at the intersection of Louise Lane and County Road 100.

Action items include approval of the preliminary plat discussed in the public hearing and possible action on a final plat for the same acreage.

