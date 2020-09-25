Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 15-21

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 15-21, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rowdy Jack Curby, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17: no vehicle registration/license plate, displaying expired registration/license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no valid driver’s license in possession.

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

ON THE AGENDA: Llano County Commissioners Court, Burnet City Council

7 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Federal judge extends census deadline to Oct. 31

9 hours ago by: Suzanne Freeman

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 18-24

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *