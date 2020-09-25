Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 15-21, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rowdy Jack Curby, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17: no vehicle registration/license plate, displaying expired registration/license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no valid driver’s license in possession.