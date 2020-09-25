Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 18-24

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 18-24, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Luis Castaneda, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 18: indecency with child-exposes. Released same day on bond.

Jesus Arturo Medina, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 18: driving while intoxicated.

Leif Amundsen Scobie, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 18: probation violation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Dee Nan Lackey, 52, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 20 on $2,500 bond.

Sonny George Ortiz, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19: violation of bond/protective order, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Tully Bruce Wilks, 31, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 19: assault by contact-family violence. Released Sept. 20 on $5,250 bond.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 20: burglary of habitation.

Justin Trey Cummings, 48, of Llano was arrested Sept. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Paul Bryant Pringle, 46, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20: possession of marijuana.

Marco Antonio Ramirez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 22: capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released Sept. 24 after laying out fine.

Ana Saavedra Macheck, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 22: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released Sept. 23 on $5,000 bond.

Paul Bryant Pringle, 46, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 23 on $35,500 bond.

Tiffany Mae Rains, 37, of Tow was arrested Sept. 22: burglary of habitation.

Seth Allen Barnes, 25, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 23: capias pro fine-disregarding red light. Released Sept. 24 after paying fine.

Jeremy Jake Edwards, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 23: possession of controlled substance.

Steven Slater Light, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 23: failure to appear-assault against elderly/disabled.

Shaqusha Terrill Washington, 23, of Round Mountain was arrested Sept. 23: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon, failure to appear, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paige Shelby Clydene Ysais, 21, of Tow was arrested Sept. 23: bond revocation-forgery of government/national government instrument, motion to revoke probation-possession of controlled substance.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24: assault by contact-family violence, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Roy Gene Fowler, 49, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24: unauthorized absence from community correctional facility, possession of controlled substance.

Scott Eugene Graham, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24: driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-failure to identify to peace officer, capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Christopher Oren Laird, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brandon McCarver, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 24: unauthorized use of vehicle.