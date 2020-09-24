Two men arrested in Llano County for West Texas thefts

Llano County sheriff's deputies arrested 26-year-old Jerome Ward (left) and 27-year-old Robert Williams III after finding more than $20,000 of stolen electronics and items in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Two Galveston men fleeing West Texas with more than $20,000 in stolen electronics ended up in the Llano County Jail after sheriff’s deputies caught up with them Wednesday, Sept. 23, on Texas 71.

Llano County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received word of a black, four-door Nissan possibly heading toward Llano County on Texas 71 with occupants suspected of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics from a Walmart in San Angelo and possibly another in Brady.

According to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office media release, Deputy James Treadway spotted the vehicle traveling east on Texas 71 near Valley Spring in the northwest portion of Llano County.

Treadway stopped the car, and other deputies soon arrived. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 16 iPhones, 81 pairs of earbuds, six Powerbeats earphones, one iPod Touch, and one Apple TV 4K. All of the items were in their boxes and valued at more than $20,000, according to LCSO officials.

Llano County investigators contacted San Angelo police and watched video footage from the San Angelo Walmart. The two men were eventually identified through fingerprint scans as 27-year-old Robert Lee Williams III and 26-year-old Jerome Anthony Ward, both of Galveston. They initially gave officers false names.

Two female occupants in the vehicle were released pending further investigation.

LCSO officials said both men “have extensive criminal histories.” They were booked on felony fictitious name and theft charges. The investigation is ongoing and involves several other Texas jurisdictions.

