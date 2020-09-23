Enjoy Dixieland jazz at The Ragtime Oriole in Marble Falls

The Ragtime Oriole owner Richard Golladay is hosting Dixieland jazz performances twice a week at the Marble Falls venue, 202 Main St. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Listen to Dixieland jazz by local musicians every Tuesday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at The Ragtime Oriole, 202 Main St. in Marble Falls. Thursday sessions feature owner Richard Golladay on the piano.

On the third Saturday of each month, The Ragtime Oriole has an additional show, “full blown Dixieland jazz with some of the best trumpet and clarinet performers in the state,” Golladay said. Those performances are 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bring your own beverages, including alcoholic drinks.

Golladay named the establishment after “Ragtime Oriole,” a 1911 classic ragtime song by composer James Scott. Scott’s portrait, along with ragtime composers Scott Joplin and Joseph Lamb, hang on the wall behind the stage.

Ragtime music was popular in the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s and influenced jazz music.

Golladay said a coffee and wine bar is coming “soon” to the Main Street venue.

Go to theragtimeoriole.com for more information.

