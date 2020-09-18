Marble Falls Which Wich adds gelato to menu

Marble Falls Which Wich General Manager Kelly Campbell and his crew are serving gelato in a variety of flavors as well as dairy-free and vegan options. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

An icy Italian favorite now can be purchased at Which Wich. The Marble Falls location, 311 U.S. 281 North, began serving Paciugo gelato in July, said General Manager Kelly Campbell.

Paciugo gelato is natural and handmade in a variety of flavors, including fresh fruit and Italian chocolates. Dairy-free and vegan options are also available.

The gelato can be served in cones made at the restaurant and by the pint.

But that’s not all.

“We can use the gelato in our premium shakes,” Kelly added. “And you can have a smoothie made with it.”

During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Marble Falls Which Wich also has helped the Highland Lakes Crisis Network provide meals to residents in need. The restaurant donated more than 6,000 sandwiches to the nonprofit’s clients.

Which Wich joined a number of other local restaurants to support the Crisis Network in meeting the needs of those in the community impacted by the pandemic.

