Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 8-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 8-14, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Scott Conner Augustine, 59, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Craig Marcus Bauman, 41, of Llano was arrested Sept. 11: theft-cattle.

Brian Dejean Deshotel, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 10: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Amy Kristine Ferguson, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 11: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of promise to appear, possession of marijuana.

Ruth A. Gutierrez, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Janice Elaine Moore, 66, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 12: criminal mischief, criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury-family member, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Destiny Morris, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 13: abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence.

Luis Rivera, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11: driving while intoxicated.

Kaitlan Robinson, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13: issuance of bad check, burglary of habitation, theft of firearm, violation of bond/protective order, unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of firearm.

George Thomas Schilling, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 on blue warrant/parole violator.

Jeremy Todd Short, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 13: assault causing bodily injury-family member, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Bradley Warren Steffen, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 9: motion to adjudicate-aggravated sexual assault of child.

Ramon Diaz Torres, 25, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Sept. 10: deadly conduct.

Jonathan Daniel West, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 11: criminal mischief.