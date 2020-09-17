Marble Falls driver’s license office to open on two Saturdays

The Texas Department of Public Safety driver's license office in Marble Falls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s driver’s license office in Marble Falls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two Saturdays, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, so residents can renew or replace their driver’s licenses or identification cards.

Almost 700,000 Texas driver’s licenses and identification cards expired while DPS offices have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, including face coverings and social distancing.

Visitors must make appointments in advance online for all services at the driver’s license office, 1405A Mormon Mill Road. Walk-ins will be turned away. Appointments may be made up to six months in advance.

After arriving at the office, visitors must check in at the kiosk inside the office or on their mobile device not more than 30 minutes before their appointments.

After checking in, customers are to wait in their vehicles until asked to come in. Customers must wear face coverings in the office, stay 6 feet apart from others, and have their temperatures taken. They also will be asked questions if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Credit or debit cards are the preferred payment, but the Marble Falls office also accepts personal or cashier’s checks and money orders. Cash will not be accepted.

For more information, call the Marble Falls driver’s license office at 830-693-0200.

