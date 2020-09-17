Inez Wiley Bowen, 91, of Burnet passed away Sept. 15, 2020

Inez Wiley Bowen, 91, of Burnet, Texas, formerly of Midland, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Inez was born on September 22, 1928, in Fisher County, Texas, to Linnie Hardy Wiley and M.J. Wiley.

On December 6, 1974, Inez was married to Larry Bowen in Midland. Inez’s career of 34 years was spent working in the exploration department with oil and gas companies. She retired to the Hill Country to play golf.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother Ronald Wiley.

She is survived by brother M.J. Wiley Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kingsland, Texas, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, at 10 a.m. in Lakeland Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101, or a charity of choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Kingsland. Condolences may emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.