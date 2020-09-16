Burnet High School homecoming meets COVID-19 challenge

It’s homecoming week at Burnet High School. Activities include the traditional parade, bonfire, court, and, of course, big game. Despite COVID-19, Burnet High School and Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials have kept these events for students — with some caveats this year.

The week includes the homecoming parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and travels through downtown Burnet around the courthouse square.

The Burnet High School homecoming parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and follows the green path (marked on the map) around the courthouse square. Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials are asking people to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing if watching along the parade route. Courtesy photo

The parade staging area is in the First Baptist Church parking lot. From there, the route heads west down Washington Street past the Burnet County Courthouse and then south on Main Street. The parade will wrap around the courthouse square, turn east on Jackson Street, and head south on Vanderveer Street. It will then go east on League Street and north on Boundary Street, ending at Jackson Street.

Officials extended the route this year to allow more room for people to spread out. BCISD also asks that onlookers wear face coverings.

The 2020 Burnet High School fireside rally will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the high school, 1000 The Green Mile. Only seniors and their parents will be allowed within the fire circle. Spectators can watch the bonfire from their vehicles in the parking lot viewing area or closer at the socially distanced viewing area. Courtesy photo

Following the parade, Burnet seniors will take part in a fireside rally starting at 7:30 p.m. at the high school, 1000 The Green Mile. The bonfire will be located west of the high school. Only seniors and their parents will be allowed within the fire circle. Student groups participating in the bonfire pep rally will be stationed just north of the fire.

Spectators can enjoy the bonfire by remaining in their vehicles in the parking lot designated as a viewing area or in the socially distanced viewing area. Both areas are accessible from Third Street, located just south of the high school’s main entrance drive.

On Friday, the Burnet Bulldogs host the Brownwood Lions. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field. The 2020 homecoming king and queen will be announced prior to kickoff. The homecoming court consists of Kaitlyn Taras, Gracyn Bennett, Mariah Carlo, Delaney Mooney, Hannah Wilson, Luke Kiser, Jaxson Denton, Braeden Howell, Cooper Stuteville, and Alex Holman.

