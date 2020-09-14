ON THE AGENDA: Marble Falls, Meadowlakes, Horseshoe Bay

Layout plan for the proposed dog park at Tuscan Village in Horseshoe Bay. The Horseshoe Bay City Council is expected to approve an ordinance allowing the dog park to be built. Courtesy image

Civic meetings this week include city councils in Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay, and Meadowlakes.

Here’s when and where they meet and what’s on the agendas.

MARBLE FALLS CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive

The council will discuss an update on a hotel/conference center in executive session at Tuesday’s meeting.

Both the council meeting and two public hearings will be held in person following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and face coverings.

One public hearing is to discuss creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for the Thunder Rock development.

Also on the agenda is adoption of the 2020-21 budget and a tax rate. That vote will be taken after a public hearing on the matter.

MEADOWLAKES CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St.

Reinstating a juvenile curfew within the city of Meadowlakes is on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Meadowlakes holds its meetings using a video conferencing app. To address the council by phone, call City Hall at 830-693-6840 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. the afternoon of the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to ebauer@meadowlakesdtx.us. All written comments must be received by 5:30 p.m the day of the meeting. Visit meadowlakestexas.org and click on “Live Meetings” to attend the meeting.

Also, on the agenda are an update on the COVID-19 disaster declaration and a public hearing on the ad valorem tax rate and the 2020-21 budget, followed by a vote in open meeting on both of those items.

The council will also discuss purchasing $200,000 in new golf course maintenance equipment through lease/purchase and a review of the restaurant operations.

The next scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

HORSESHOE BAY CITY COUNCIL

3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

City Hall, 1 Community Drive

Like Meadowlakes, this meeting will be held remotely. To attend, visit zoom.com, click on “Join a Meeting,” and use the Meeting ID: 863 9262 0650 and password 700700. You can call into the meeting by dialing 346-248-7799 using the same ID and password.

Horseshoe Bay plans a public hearing and possible action on allowing a dog park and community garden on the east side of Belforte Boulevard, south of Rivalto in the Tuscan Village Planned Development, and another public hearing on the tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Members will also discuss a five-year capital improvement plan and approve delinquent tax property sales to a variety of buyers.

