Man faces felony charges in hit-and-run that killed Bertram father and son

Leander police have charged 21-year-old Alan Gaytan with two counts of failing to stop and render aid in a Sept. 9 collision that claimed the lives of Bertram residents John Ware, 40, and John Ware Jr., 17. Courtesy photo

A 21-year-old Hutto man faces felony charges following a Wednesday, Sept. 9, collision that killed a father and son from Bertram.

The Leander police arrested and charged Alan Justin Gaytan with two counts of failing to stop and render aid in an accident involving death. At about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Leander police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of U.S. 183 and U.S. 183A tollway in Leander.

When the officers arrived, they found 40-year-old John Ware and his 17-year-old son, John Ware Jr., dead. The younger Ware attended Burnet High School.

The two were riding a motorcycle north on U.S. 183 when a car driven by Gaytan ran a red light and struck the motorcycle, according to police.

Gaytan fled the scene to a nearby wooded area, but Leander police were able to locate him and take him into custody.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Leander Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team returned to the collision site to continue the investigation.

Along with the failing to render aid charges, Leander police also have charged Gaytan with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending. According to Leander police, Gaytan fled from Lampasas police prior to arriving in Leander before the fatal collision.

Gaytan also had outstanding warrants from Austin police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for assault/family violence, interfering with an emergency call, evading arrest, and unlawful restraint.

He is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail in lieu of $660,000 in bonds.

The collision remains under investigation.

daniel@thepicayune.com