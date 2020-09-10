Marble Falls teacher’s Lion Latch up for People’s Choice award

Marble Falls High School art teacher and inventor Lerin Lockwood is in the running for the Texas Works Awards People’s Choice award for her Lion Latch. Voting continues through Wednesday, Sept. 16. Courtesy photo

While you can cast only one ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, Marble Falls High School art teacher and inventor Lerin Lockwood hopes you’ll vote for her Lion Latch for Texas Works Awards People’s Choice every day through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“It only takes three steps (to vote), and you don’t have to enter all your information like email or any of that,” Lockwood said. “Just three clicks, and you can vote every day from each of your devices.”

The Lion Latch is a small case that locks and stores jewelry and attaches by a carabiner ring. You can vote for it through the Texas Works People’s Choice website.

The Texas Works Awards are through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Go Texan program, which recognizes and honors products made in the Lone Star State.

The People’s Choice winner gets $5,000. Lockwood said she would use the prize money to create a new line of her product.

Lockwood invented the Lion Latch after a wayward ball knocked off her engagement ring as she was coaching a high school softball practice. She couldn’t find anything on the market to safely and securely store her ring and other small jewelry, so she invented something.

“This community has been so supportive of me and Lion Latch,” Lockwood added. “I”m so thankful for everyone who’s supported me in the past and in the future.”

Check out the Lion Latch website for more information on the jewelry tote, and vote for it on the Texas Works People’s Choice site.

