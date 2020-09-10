7-Eleven coming to Marble Falls

10 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

7-Eleven has filed a development plan with the city of Marble Falls to build a 4,433-square-foot store at 1901 U.S. 281 South near the intersection of FM 2147. The scheduled opening date is the summer of 2021.

7-Eleven coming to Marble Falls
A 7-Eleven convenience store is coming to the intersection of U.S. 281 and FM 2147 in Marble Falls in the summer 2021. Courtesy image

The chain is a Lone Star State staple, tracing its origins to 1927 when Jefferson Green started selling everyday items and food from the dock of a Dallas ice house, creating the first convenience store. 

In 1946, the chain was named 7-Eleven to reflect its operating hours of 7 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.

Now, 7-Eleven operates, licenses, and franchises about 10,000 locations in the United States and Canada, and more than 67,000 worldwide, including two other local stores in Horseshoe Bay and Kingsland.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

New barbecue restaurant opening in Burnet

5 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Local leaders relate COVID-19 relief benefits

6 hours ago by: Alex Copeland

Marble Falls teacher’s Lion Latch up for People’s Choice award

9 hours ago by: Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *