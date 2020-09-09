Thomas’ Mustang Lube in Kingsland expanding

Thomas’ Mustang Lube owner Thomas Dyer (left), longtime customer Charlie Weinacht, and technician Dusty Lancaster are looking forward to the Kingsland vehicle maintenance shop’s upcoming expansion. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Thomas Dyer purchased Thomas’ Mustang Lube in January of this year, and the shop’s already growing.

Dyer is building another bay at the business, located at 413 RR 1431 in Kingsland, to give the Thomas’ Mustang Lube crew more space for alignments and brake repairs. The Kingsland shop already offers oil changes, tune-ups, state inspections, vehicle maintenance, brake repair, and trailer repair.

Dyer said the new bay should be open by Jan. 2, 2021.

Call 325-388-6836 for more information.

