Nursing home-rehab center coming to Horseshoe Bay

A new nursing home and rehab facility being built in Horseshoe Bay is expected to open in January 2021. The Brixton at Horseshoe Bay, which is owned by Karen and Danny Gotcher, will have 120 beds.

Services include rehabilitation and physical therapy, six dialysis chairs, and meals prepared according to each resident’s dietary plan, said Kris Doucek, the facility’s vice president of operations.

“It’s continuity of care when someone comes to the nursing home and needs therapy from a broken hip,” he said. “The intention is to get them therapy and get them home to their normal life. We’ll offer continuity of care of outpatient therapy to come use our services as a nursing home, even though they’re not a resident anymore.”

