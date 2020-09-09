UPDATE: Bertram father and son killed in hit-and-run

UPDATE: The Leander Police Department identified the victims of the early morning fatal collision as 40-year-old John Ware and his 17-year-old son, John Ware Jr., of Bertram. The department added in a statement: “We would like to send the Ware family our deepest condolences. We are sorry for your loss.”

PREVIOUS REPORTING: A Burnet High School student was killed early Wednesday in Leander in a hit-and-run collision after a car struck the motorcycle he and another person were riding.

According to the Leander Police Department, officers responded to a double fatality at the intersection of U.S. 183 and U.S. 183A tollway at about 12:20 a.m. Sept. 9. The two male victims on the motorcycle were deceased when officers arrived.

At about 10 a.m., Burnet High School Principal Casey Burkhart sent a message to school parents and guardians acknowledging that one of the victims was a student.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Burnet High School family mourns the loss of one of our students involved in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Leander,” the principal stated in the message. “Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy.”

Leander police reported the victims were traveling north on a motorcycle on U.S. 183 when a car traveling south on the tollway ran a red light. The collision happened in the intersection.

The car’s driver entered QT convenience store near the intersection after the collision and then tried to escape into a nearby wooded area. After several hours, however, Leander police located the driver and took him into custody.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Allan Justin Gaytan of Hutto. He was transported to an area hospital for emergency care. The investigation into the fatal collision is still ongoing, and charges against Gaytan are pending.

Police have not released the names of the two victims pending family notification.

In his letter to Burnet High School parents and guardians, Burkhart said the school will have counselors on hand for students and staff.

