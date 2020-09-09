Biden-Harris campaign advisor to speak at Burnet County Democratic Club meeting

Mike Collier, senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign in Texas, will speak at the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The virtual meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. via the Zoom app.

An early supporter of Vice President Joe Biden, Collier has served on his National Finance Committee since September.

Collier knows his way around Texas politics, having put his career with PwC aside to run for Texas comptroller in 2014. In 2018, he ran for lieutenant governor. He is a champion of public education.

Collier and his wife, Suzanne, have two grown children.

Burnet County Democratic Club newsletter subscribers will be provided a link to register for the Sept. 15 meeting. Non-members may request an invitation by emailing democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram and visit bcdctx.org for voter information. The club meets the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom until it is safe to be physically together again.