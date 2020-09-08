PEC training center opens in Marble Falls

Students learn pole climbing and more at Pedernales Electric Cooperative's new Safety and Technical Training Center in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Pedernales Electric Cooperative recently announced the opening of its new Safety and Technical Training Center in Marble Falls.

The hands-on learning center, 3105 U.S. 281 North, was created in partnership with Northwest Lineman College and will train lineworker apprentices — and later, journeyworkers — in real-world situations in the classroom, including pole climbing, transformer work, rubber glove usage, field inspections, PEC’s mapping system, and more. Classes are taught by PEC employees who are certified instructors.

The first class started July 6.

The PEC training center is following local, state, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, including limited class size, social distancing, and face coverings.

View a video about the new Safety and Technical Training Center here.

For more on PEC careers, visit the co-op’s jobs webpage.