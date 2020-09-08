ON THE AGENDA: Burnet and Granite Shoals city councils

Local governments convene weekly to discuss and take action on items of interest. Here is a look at this week’s meetings with times, locations, and agenda summaries.

For complete agendas, check the government/school board websites.

The following meetings are open to the public, so residents are free to attend and find out firsthand what their governments are doing.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Burnet City Council — 6 p.m.

The council usually meets in the Burnet Municipal Airport, but because of COVID-19, some council members attend virtually. The public is also asked to attend online. For joining via computer or phone, look for the web addresses and access number as the top of agenda, which can be found here.

On the agenda:

Development Services Director Jason Lutz will give quarterly reports on code enforcement and building inspection;

a public hearing on a request to rezone a property located at 604 S. Romberg from its present designation of Single Family Residential to that of a Manufactured Home;

discussion and action on the 2020-21 Public Safety Dispatch Agreement, which determines who the city contracts with for dispatch services. The total annual cost of the service will be $105,417.

second readings of both the ordinance adopting the budget for the city of Burnet and setting the tax rate for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2020. The proposed tax rate is slightly lower at 62.31 over the previous year’s 62.37.

two resolutions extending utility payment assistance programs aimed at helping residents and businesses during COVID-19 by providing relief on utility payments in the form of credits on electricity bills;

consideration of action on continuing the declaration of a local disaster under COVID-19. The Declaration of Public Emergency has been in place since April 14, 2020.

For more information, view the agenda online.

Granite Shoals City Council — 6 p.m.

Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, has reopened to the public. Meetings will now be held in person and online via the Zoom app. To attend the meeting through Zoom, open the app, click on “Join a Meeting” and use Meeting ID: 844 3167 9611 and Passcode 536092. To join by phone, call 888-788-0099 toll free. The meeting ID and passcode are the same as for Zoom.

On the agenda:

a proclamation regarding COVID-19;

several items approving sales of tax-delinquent properties;

final approval of the Animal Control ordinance allowing backyard chickens in certain zones;

final approval of the tax rates;

electing a new mayor pro tem to replace Jim Davant, who resigned the position as of Aug. 25. Davant will remain on the council.

discussion and possible action on city’s burn ban.

