Lake LBJ boaters show support for Trump

48 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com
Trump boat parade on Lake LBJ

A boat parade for President Donald Trump took place Sept. 5 on Lake LBJ. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Hundreds of boats flying flags supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump moved across the water in a boat parade on Lake LBJ to the RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland on Sept. 5. 

A similar boat parade at the same time on Lake Travis resulted in at least five boats sinking after being swamped by wakes from other boats. The Lake LBJ boats kept their distance from each other and no such incidents were reported. 

This was the second GOP boat parade this year on Lake LBJ.

