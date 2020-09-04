Save the World Brewing Company safe and tip jar stolen in break-in

Someone stole a tip jar and the safe from Save the World Brewing Company during the night on Sept. 3. Brewery officials estimate there was more than $1,000 in the safe. File photo

Someone burglarized Save the World Brewing Company during the night on Sept. 3 and made off with the brewery’s tip jar and safe. The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating.

Staff arrived in the morning at the Marble Falls brewery, located in the Business and Technology Park off of U.S. 281, to find the front door unlocked, though it had been locked the night before, and the safe and tip jar missing. There was no damage to the building.

“We’re thankful for that,” said co-owner Quynh Rathkamp about the lack of damage to the building. “They somehow got in, we think, through the front door.”

The safe contained more than $1,000, Rathkamp estimated.

“It’s not terrible,” she said, “but it’s just a hard blow on top of everything else. But nothing was damaged. They didn’t have to break in, per se, and in the end, money is just money.

“We are staying open. We are definitely not closing down,” she added. “We, ourselves, are not a charity. Don’t want anybody thinking they need to be giving us money. The way they can support us is to purchase our beers.”

Save the World is a philanthropic brewery that donates its net profits to charities.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in should contact the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611. You can also contact Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through its website. Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property.

alex@thepicayune.com