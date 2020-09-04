Marble Falls movie theater holds grand opening

16 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls

Cinergy Cinemas management and Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce officials at a ribbon-cutting Sept. 3 at the newly reopened theater, 2600 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Cinergy Cinemas in Marble Falls is open with screenings of “Tenet,” “The New Mutants,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” and more. Cinergy management and Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce officials held a grand opening ribbon-cutting at the theater Thursday, Sept. 3. The theater actually opened its doors on Aug. 28.

Cinergy Cinemas, 2600 U.S. 281 South in Marble Falls, has implemented COVID-19 safety protocols: patrons must wear face coverings and are required to maintain 6 feet of distance from those not in their party. The theater also increased the time between movie screenings for additional cleaning. 

For showtimes, tickets, and more, visit the Cinergy-Marble Falls webpage. Patrons can also purchase tickets at the theater box office and kiosk machines.

