Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 25-31

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 25-31, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ryan Anthony Aiken, 36, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 27: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.

Jared Lee Fehr, 19, of Llano was arrested Aug. 28: possession of controlled substance.

Frankie Ray Graves, 62, of Llano was arrested Aug. 28: deadly conduct.

Tony Loel Harden, 53, of Llano was arrested Aug. 28: violation of court order-theft of service, administrative release violation.

Laura Bell Henderson, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 30: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass with deadly weapon, criminal mischief.

Thomas Cameron Heyen, 32, of Llano was arrested Aug. 31: assault causing bodily injury-family member.

Tammy Whitaker Ledbetter, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 26: possession of controlled substance.

John Wesley Maxwell, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 27: assault on family/household member.

Anthony Wayne Mize, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26: assault on family/household member, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with invalid license.

Justin Dale Wisdom, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 27: theft of service.

Travis Wayne Wright, 22, of Llano was arrested Aug. 28: driving while intoxicated.