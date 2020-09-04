Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sonny George Ortiz, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 28: continuous violence against family, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released Aug. 30 on $15,000 bond.

Juan Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 28: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 29 on $2,500 bond.

Austin Michael Liscum, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 29: public intoxication. Released Aug. 30 on personal recognizance.

Cierra Noel Stedman, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 29: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 30 on $2,000 bond.

Chad Richard Elderkin, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 30: assault by contact-family violence. Released Sept. 1 on $500 bond.

Juan Daniel Garcia-Acevedo, 25, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 30: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 31 on $2,500 bond.

Humberto Arredondo Rodriguez, 27, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 30: public intoxication. Released Aug. 31 on personal recognizance.

Brent Clifton Barnard Jr., 33, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: parole violation, possession of marijuana.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 48, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: assault by contact-family violence, theft of property. Released Sept. 2 on $26,000 bond.

Kimberly Ruth Carson, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 2 on $1,500 bond.

David Ira Diamond, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 1: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Kimberly Guzman, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 1: cruelty to non-livestock animals, theft of property.

Steven Slater Light, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: bond forfeiture-assault against elderly/disabled.

Amara Linda Tillery, 29, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: parole violation.

Brian David Bennett, 30, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 2: possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license.

Karen Louise Bennett, 28, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 2: possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 2: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Dalton Gene Henry, 29, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 2: speeding.

Nicholas Willam Johnson, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 2: public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Joseph Alberto Salas, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 2: assault by threat-family violence.

Marcus Bernal, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 3: bond revocation-sex offender’s duty to register.

Pablo Humberto Garcia-Lemus, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 3: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Larry David Newby Jr., 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 3: driving while intoxicated.