RESULTS: Burnet cross country at Florence
The Burnet high school and middle school boys and girls cross-country teams began the season at Florence on Aug. 29.
HIGHLIGHTS
Varsity runner Hudson Bennett broke the Florence meet record in a time of 16 minutes and 0.03 seconds, 0.53 seconds faster than his meet time last year, which tied the record. The boys varsity finished third overall on their 5-kilometer course; the girls varsity finished fifth on the 2-mile course. They were led by Rose Flores’ 13th-place time of 13:32. In the middle school races, Victor Aviles won the boys 2-mile course in 11:55; Halle Maxwell was eighth overall on the girls’ side with a time of 15:22.
NEXT UP
Varsity teams at FEAST Patriot Invitational in San Antonio on Sept. 5. Middle school teams are off.
BURNET FINISHES AND TIMES
VARSITY GIRLS
13, Rose Flores — 13:32.37
26, Kaycie Banton — 14:34.21
35, Lainey Rye — 15:27.73
36, Zoe Nicholl — 15:30.66
37, Caroline Rojas — 15:32.99
38, Brynn Holland — 15:56.19
39, Autumn Stires — 15:56.49
42, Halaina Rojas — 16:53.30
43, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper — 17:03.63
47, Dani Montalvo — 18:29.29
VARSITY BOYS
1, Hudson Bennett — 16:03.44
8, Andres Urista — 17:47.27
13, Moses Deluna — 18:52.51
25, Diego Chavira — 20:57.08
26, Will Lewis — 20:59.24
30, Matthew Silva — 22:01.76
31, Devin Petterson — 22:14.73
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
8, Halle Maxwell — 15:22.42
11, Sydney Killebrew — 16:13.74
12, Alexis Cuellar — 16:46.00
13, Marissa Aviles — 16:50.11
15, Maira Carreon — 17:59.16
16, Mayson Elliott — 18:05.82
18, Ella Schooler — 19:10.27
20, Coralyn Everett — 20:23.46
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
1, Victor Aviles — 11:55.87
7, Lucas Smith — 13:41.88
13, Caleb Breeding — 16:26.96
16, Chance Ullman — 20:08.91
18, Adler Goehring — 21:37.14
21, Matthew Rendez — 25:42.71
22, Andrew Rendez — 25:48.23