RESULTS: Burnet cross country at Florence

Burnet cross country at Florence

Burnet High School cross-country runners Andy Urista (left), Hudson Bennett, and Moses DeLuna after the team finished third at the Florence meet on Aug. 29. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet high school and middle school boys and girls cross-country teams began the season at Florence on Aug. 29.

HIGHLIGHTS

Varsity runner Hudson Bennett broke the Florence meet record in a time of 16 minutes and 0.03 seconds, 0.53 seconds faster than his meet time last year, which tied the record. The boys varsity finished third overall on their 5-kilometer course; the girls varsity finished fifth on the 2-mile course. They were led by Rose Flores’ 13th-place time of 13:32. In the middle school races, Victor Aviles won the boys 2-mile course in 11:55; Halle Maxwell was eighth overall on the girls’ side with a time of 15:22.

NEXT UP

Varsity teams at FEAST Patriot Invitational in San Antonio on Sept. 5. Middle school teams are off.

BURNET FINISHES AND TIMES

VARSITY GIRLS

13, Rose Flores — 13:32.37 

26, Kaycie Banton — 14:34.21 

35, Lainey Rye — 15:27.73     

36, Zoe Nicholl — 15:30.66 

37, Caroline Rojas — 15:32.99      

38, Brynn Holland — 15:56.19      

39, Autumn Stires — 15:56.49      

42, Halaina Rojas — 16:53.30       

43, Cierra Blunt-Culpepper — 17:03.63       

47, Dani Montalvo — 18:29.29    

VARSITY BOYS

1, Hudson Bennett — 16:03.44      

8, Andres Urista — 17:47.27      

13, Moses Deluna — 18:52.51      

25, Diego Chavira — 20:57.08     

26, Will Lewis — 20:59.24      

30, Matthew Silva — 22:01.76      

31, Devin Petterson — 22:14.73 

MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS

8, Halle Maxwell — 15:22.42     

11, Sydney Killebrew — 16:13.74  

12, Alexis Cuellar — 16:46.00     

13, Marissa Aviles — 16:50.11  

15, Maira Carreon — 17:59.16     

16, Mayson Elliott — 18:05.82                 

18, Ella Schooler — 19:10.27      

20, Coralyn Everett — 20:23.46       

MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS

1, Victor Aviles — 11:55.87     

7, Lucas Smith — 13:41.88  

13, Caleb Breeding — 16:26.96     

16, Chance Ullman — 20:08.91  

18, Adler Goehring — 21:37.14     

21, Matthew Rendez — 25:42.71                 

22, Andrew Rendez — 25:48.23

