FOOTBALL: Burnet 46, Jarrell 6

Burnet senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 46-6 win over Jarrell on Aug. 28. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet Bulldogs football team kicked off the season Aug. 28 with a 46-6 pre-district win over the Jarrell Cougars.

HIGHLIGHTS

Burnet senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 18 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Jaxson Denton threw for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Mason Thornley ran for 100 yards.

Senior defensive end Braeden Howell returned a fumble for a touchdown.

NEXT UP

Burnet vs. Gonzales at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Apache Field, 1602 N. St. Joseph St.