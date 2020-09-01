FOOTBALL: Burnet 46, Jarrell 6
The Burnet Bulldogs football team kicked off the season Aug. 28 with a 46-6 pre-district win over the Jarrell Cougars.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Burnet senior running back Marcus Escamilla had 18 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
- Senior quarterback Jaxson Denton threw for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
- Senior running back Mason Thornley ran for 100 yards.
- Senior defensive end Braeden Howell returned a fumble for a touchdown.
NEXT UP
Burnet vs. Gonzales at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Apache Field, 1602 N. St. Joseph St.