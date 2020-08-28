Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 18-24

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 18-24, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Craig Marcus Bauman, 41, of Llano was arrested Aug. 20: cruelty to livestock animals-neglect/overwork.

John Anthony Birdwell, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 24: driving with invalid license.

Wendell Benjamin Brumfield, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 21: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, rider not secured by seatbelt.

Amber Christine Ell, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 18: possession of controlled substance.

Bryan Irwin Gantt, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 21: motion to revoke-theft of property, motion to revoke-theft of service, tampering with identification numbers.

David Leal, 60, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18: driving while intoxicated.

Jorge Francisco Limon Jr., 28, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 21: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Michael Maertens, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 22: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Raul Martinez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22: driving while intoxicated.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 29, of Llano was arrested Aug. 20: criminal mischief/damage/destruction of worship/school property.

Adrian Villarreal, 26, of Llano was arrested Aug. 20: motion to revoke-intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.