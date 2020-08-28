Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 21-27

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 21-27, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Donald Ray Keese, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 50, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Roberto Guerrero-Lopez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect, immigration detainer.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 37, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 22: bond revocation-burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Jacob Shelley Tadlock, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 23 on $2,000 bond.

James Michael Jeffers, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 23: parole violation.

Adrian Louis Navarro Sr., 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 23: sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

John Paul Luke, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 25: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Aug. 26 on $25,000 bond.

Chesley Ryan McDaniel, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 25: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 25: surety surrender-criminal mischief.

Michael Dell Person, 62, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 26: indictment-misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Karie Lee Courtney, 40, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 27: probation violation-possession of marijuana.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 37, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 27: motion to revoke probation-silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911.

Jeffrey Curtis Milam, 59, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 27: illegal dumping. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Jonathan Lewis Simons, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 27: aggravated assault of date/family/household member.