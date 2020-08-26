Marble Falls police say man pointed gun in road rage incident

Marble Falls police charged 37-year-old Ryan Skinner with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman told them he pointed a gun at her. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls police on Aug. 25 arrested a 37-year-old Spring Branch man who they say pointed a firearm at a woman during a road rage incident.

Ryan Skinner faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Burnet County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

A woman reported that Skinner pointed a gun at her as they each traveled south on U.S. 281 from the 2700 block of the highway. Marble Falls police officers responded to the call at about 1:40 p.m. and located a blue Ford pickup truck matching the suspect’s.

After stopping the vehicle and detaining Skinner, they located a small black handgun during a search of the truck. The description of the gun and Skinner matched information provided by the woman.

Skinner was arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail.

alex@thepicayune.com