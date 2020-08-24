Man arrested in Kingsland faces felony mail theft charges

Llano County sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old Charles Ray Shannon on mail theft charges after they found him in possession of mail from 30 different addresses. Courtesy photo

A 44-year-old man faces felony mail theft charges after Llano County sheriff’s deputies found mail in his possession from 30 different addresses, none of them his.

Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputies began an investigation Aug. 20 after they received a report that someone had rented a weekend home in the 3300 block of River Oaks Drive in Kingsland with a fraudulently obtained credit card.

Three deputies arrived at the home but found no one there. Neighbors gave them a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies set up surveillance of the home, and, at about 5:30 p.m. that same day, a vehicle matching the suspect’s pulled into the driveway. The deputies detained the occupants: an adult male, an adult female, and a 13-year-old boy.

The deputies received consent to search the vehicle, according to a LCSO media release, and found mail that did not belong to the three individuals. The investigators also obtained consent to search the house, where they discovered “a large amount of stolen mail” and other possibly stolen items.

The mail was from the local area as well as outside counties.

The deputies identified the male suspect as Charles Ray Shannon of the San Antonio area. He was arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail. The woman and teen boy were released pending further investigation.

LCSO investigators contacted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation may contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers via its website or at 1-866-756-8477. \

(CORRECTION: A previous headline for this story incorrectly said Shannon was arrested on federal mail theft charges. He faces third-degree state jail felony charges.)

