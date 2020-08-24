First Baptist Christian School names new headmaster

Dr. Cindy Sadler is First Baptist Christian School's new headmaster. Courtesy photo

First Baptist Christian School selected a veteran educator as its new headmaster.

The board and retiring headmaster Dr. Sandra Phelps announced Dr. Cindy Sadler is taking over the top spot at the private Christian school, located in First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. Phelps is retiring after 11 years as headmaster.

Sadler has been a classroom teacher, principal, and administrator in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade Texas public schools for 35 years. FBCS currently has kindergarten through eighth grade as well as a child development center for infants through pre-kindergarten.

While a principal, the campus Sadler served was recognized as a top 10 percent school and a Texas Honor Roll School. She is well-versed in technology as well as online and hybrid learning.

Sadler also publishes an online Bible study with subscribers in 68 countries.

First Baptist Christian School started classes on Aug. 19.

